Wake Up Call - December 24, 2018

Tom Trowbridge gives his political news brief . State Senator Michael Padilla joins him to discuss his pre-filed legislation to create a State Of NM Early Childhood Education and Care Department. John Shannon provides his New Mexico news update. MK is joined by author Martin Cohen to discuss his new book, I Think Therefore I Eat in preparation for upcoming diet resolutions for the New Year and how to eat for the holidays.

More on Senator Michael Padilla at link below:

http://votepadilla.com/

More on the book, "I Think Therefore I Eat" by Martin Cohen

https://www.amazon.com/Think-Therefore-Eat-Greatest-Question/dp/1684421985