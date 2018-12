News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with a State Representative who’s filed a bill to repeal a pre-Roe v. Wade New Mexico statute criminalizing abortion. John Shannon brings your local news update and MK discusses the issue of hunger as New Mexico tops the list of most child hunger in the country with the executive director of Santa fe’ Food Depot.

For more info on Santa Fe’s Food Bank, see link below:

http://thefooddepot.org