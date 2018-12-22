Wake Up Call -December 19, 2018

Wake Up Call News Director, Tom Trowbridge brings you the latest in state politics including how the state is going into the red in its relationship with the film industry . He also provides an important update from Senator Udall on his position regarding Trump’s border wall. John Shanno offers his local news update and Mk Mendoza closes up her series on “Why Patriarchy Persists” with leading feminist authors Carol Gilligan and Naomi Snider about their new book by the same title.

For more info on the book, “Why Does Patriarchy Persist”, and Tom Udall’s latest activity see link below:

https://g.co/kgs/dyWpNU

http://www.tomudall.senate.gov/