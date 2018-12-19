Wake Up Call-December 18, 2018

Wake Up Call News Director, Tom Trowbridge discusses the state’s politics with the New Mexican’s Steve Terrell, including the lack of a concession in the second-district Congressional race: lost by Republican Yvette Harrell, won by Democrat Xochitl Torres Small. Also, MK begins a series on “Why Does Patriarchy Persist?” with leading feminist authors Carol Gilligan and Naomi Snider about their new book by the same title. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper spreads the news about infectious diseases and air travel this holiday season. Also John Shannon has your local news update.

For more information on the book “Why Does Patriarchy ?”, see link below:

https://m.barnesandnoble.com/w/Why-Does-Patriarchy-PersistCarol-Gilligan/1128200395?ean=9781509529155