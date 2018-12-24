Wake Up Call - December 17, 2008

Wake Up Call brings you your Northern New Mexico News Update from News Director, Tom Trowbridge including some of Governor-Elect Lujan-Grisham’s new picks for her upcoming administration and Senator Martin Heinrich’s call for the reauthorization and expansion of the Violence Against Women Act with focus on violence against Native American women. And finally, our third Monday of every month Special Edition Wake Up Call, “Community Matters” brought to you by Santa Fe Community Foundation and hosted by its CEO, Bill Smith who talks housing in New Mexico.

More about Violence Against Women Act on link below:

https://newmexicocriminallaw.com/violence-women-act/

Contact Martin Heinrich at link below:

https://www.heinrich.senate.gov/