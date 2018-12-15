Wake Up Call - December 14, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, Northern New Mexico's local news update from John Shannon and News Director, Tom Trowbridge along with this day in history and that occasional check in with Kerry Jones at the National Weather Service to see what's ahead now: Winter. Later in the show, we hear from Fashion and Art commentator Natasha Nargis about La Moda III, the fashion show taking place at The Drury Hotel downtown; and finally MK Mendoza speaks with Lindsay Taylor from the Santa Fe botanical Garden to talk about their upcoming holiday light display, GLOW!

For more info on Natasha and GLOW!, see the links below:

http://natashasantafe.com/

https://santafebotanicalgarden.org/