Wake Up Call - December 13, 2018

Wake Up Call brings your Northern New Mexico's news update from John Shannon and News Director, Tom Trowbridge, we also hear from Senator Tom Udall about President Trump's border wall and government shutdown. Visionary artist, collector and co-founder of Santa Fe's International Folk Art Market, Judith Espinar talks about about their upcoming show, "A Gathering Of Voices" on Sunday. And Alumni Relations Manager, Chee Brossey and artist, Anangookwe Wolf tell us about IAIA's Holiday Art Market featuring over 90 artists!

link to International Folk Art Museum and IAIA Holiday Art Market Below:

https://folkartmarket.org/

https://iaia.edu/event/2018-iaia-holiday-art-market/