Wake Up Call brings your Northern New Mexico's news update from John Shannon while News Director Tom Trowbridge provides a special live interview with the next New Mexico GOP Party Chair. Congressman Steve Pearce. Finally, MK Mendoza speaks with award winning science teacher, Dr. Serena Mc Calla on her role in the new award winning hit National Geographic documentary “Science Fair”!

https://pearce.house.gov/

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/films/science-fair/