Wake Up Call - December 11, 2018

Wake Up Call’s News Director Tom Trowbridge brings you an update from Secretary of Department of Finance and Administration "Duffy" Rodriquez as the governor's office passes from Republican to Democratic control. John Shannon also provides a special report on the recent “Journalism Under Fire” conference in Santa Fe, co-sponsored by KSFR, and MK Mendoza closes our special two part series, “Impeaching The President: What Does It Really Take?” in her interview with author Alan Hirsch.

Link to "Impeaching The President: Past, Present, and Future" book below:

http://www.citylights.com/book/?GCOI=87286100525430

Link to Journalism Under Fire Conference

https://www.sfcir.org/journalism-under-fire/

Link to New Mexico Finance Administration

http://www.nmdfa.state.nm.us/