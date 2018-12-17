Wake Up Call - December 10, 2018

Wake Up Call brings your Northern New Mexico's news update from John Shannon and News Director, Tom Trowbridge. Ellen Lockyer also interviews Las Cruces community schools coordinator David Greenberg about the new campaign to support the expansion of community schools throughout New Mexico. Finally, MK Mendoza begins our two-part series on “Impreaching The President: What Does It Really Take?”

link to more info below:

https://www.ngagenm.org/whoweare/

http://www.citylights.com/book/?GCOI=87286100525430