Wake Up Call Segment Host MK Mendoza speaks with International Advocate and Author Arthur Firstenberg about a Global Day of Protest Against 5G Technology tomorrow and why citizens from around the world are increasingly concerned about the implications of this technology. News Director Tom Trowbridge joins MK in the second half to announce other Weekend Happenings.

To find out more on Global Day of Protest, see link below:

https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/