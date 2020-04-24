Vital Resources for Everything COVID-19 at alltogethersantafe.org (Part One and Two)

Elizabeth Camacho from the Economic Development Department meets with KSFR's MK Mendoza to discuss the vast variety of resources available to people throughout New Mexico that are all found at the city's new website, alltogethersantafe.org or todosjuntossantafe.org - Funding and resources are available for everything from food, shelter and health to education, art and economics including information for the unemployed, small and large businesses. It's the one-stop shop for all things COVID-19. Listen in to find out about the vast array of programs available to the public.

