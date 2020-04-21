Vital Community Resources in the Age of Covid-19

Visit www.alltogethersantafe.org Visite www.todosjuntossantafe.org A website for resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NM Recovery Fund

$100-million lending program for medium-sized companies with money from the Severance Tax Permanent Fund. For more info and to apply, please visit Sun Mountain Capital's website.

El New Mexico Recovery Fund

es un programa de inversión respaldado por el Consejo de Inversión Estatal, diseñado para ayudar a las empresas de Nuevo México a enfrentar el impacto económico de la crisis sanitaria del COVID-19. Detalles en espanol.

New Mexico Small Business Development Center

(SBDC) is offering ongoing small business counseling and live trainings with step-by-step instructions on federal programs available to our small business community.

The White House and Democratic lawmakers are near a deal to replenish the small-business emergency fund.Para nuestros empresarios hispanohablantes, visite el canal YouTube de la Ciudad de Santa Fe para ver expertos hablar acerca de los fondos y prestamos que ofrece el gobierno federal y estatal. Usted puede ser eligilbe con su ITIN. El video cubre temas como prestamos para alivio de desastres naturales, el prestago para sueldos, programa de garantia de la parte estatal y la aplicacion para solicitar ayuda. Join the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) and New Mexico MainStreet (NMMS) for a free webinar on how to maximize your business's partnerships while your "bricks and mortar" location is closed. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:15 pm. Register here.The Small Business Administration (SBA) is managing the federal funding programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications. Or contact ftrujillo@santafenm.gov for an application. New Mexico Economic Development

NMED has four employees answering about 150 calls a day, channeled through the COVID-19 non-emergency number set up by the state of New Mexico, 1-833-551-0518 (press 2 for business assistance). Connect with your regional representatives and dedicated finance experts to ask questions on financial loans and grants offered by the state and federal governments.New Mexico Economic Development has developed a portal for inquiries. Please submit your business questions, challenges, and feedback through the Business Rapid Response online submission form. All submissions will be reviewed and filtered to the appropriate agency for timely response. Click here to submit. We appreciate your participation, as it will support economic recovery efforts across the state. Social Services Navigation ProgramCONNECT

a program to link local residents to social services. Are you a community member affected by the COVID-19 crisis? Are you looking for food, housing, transportation, or other help? Navigators are ready to help connect you to the right services. Click here. Unemployment and Taxes

File taxes for COVID check

Many low income folk don’t file taxes if they do they can receive $1,200 in aid. If you file before July 15th, you may be eligible for COVID-19 relief. Free filing here. More details on extension here. Volunteer tax assistance at 800- 906-9887.

COVID-19 Unemployment Calculator

by state under the CARES Act, Americans laid off due to the coronavirus receive an additional $600 a week for the next four months, ending July 31st or upon employment. In addition, the unemployment window has been increased in each state by 13 weeks.

New Mexico Workforce Solutions

also points out that the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), an additional benefit of $600 per week per person, is in effect until July 31, 2020. The FPUC benefit will automatically be added to the regular unemployment amount; individuals do not need to apply separately.

Food Assistance

The Empty Pantry Fund

If you live in Santa Fe County and have been laid off your job because of the COVID-19 outbreak, apply for this one-time $200 grocery gift card.

Food Depot pantries in Santa Fe County

Clients receiving food will need to fill out an application with name and address and certify income is within guidelines. Full list of distribution sites.

Feeding Santa Fe & The Food Depot

Drive-Thru Distribution 1222 Siler Rd, behind the Col Green Angel Depot - enter from the North entrance Drive thru every Thursday 6 am – 9 am

Cerrillos MFP Dirt area near railroad tracks across from the Cerillos Hills State Park distributes food the first Thursday of the month from 11:30 am – 1 pm



The following have been suspended until further notice: Zona del Sol Community Space, Sangre de Cristo Apartment Complex, Kearney Elementary School

Salvation Army

serves breakfast Monday - Friday from 8:00-8:30am. They also provide a hot lunch on Thursdays from 11:00-12:00. 525 W. Alameda St. Contact: Immanuel.Beeson@usw.salvationarmy.orgPresbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

offers Free Healthy Meals for Kids, Grab 'n' Go lunches, at 4801 Beckner Road, Monday - Friday 11am -2:30 pm.Food Security Santa Fe Facebook

page where you can get updates on food programs.Youthworks and Santa Fe Public Schools

cook and distribute meals for youth ages 1- 18. Breakfast, lunch and supper meals available for curbside pickup: Monday - Friday 10:30 am - 12:30 pm at Chaparral Elmentary, Ramirez Thomas Elementary, Aspen Elementary, Kearny Elementary.

Santa Fe Public Schools

is offering Breakfast and Lunch pickup at Capital High, Santa Fe High and Sweeney Elementary from 10:30 - 12:30 pm. NM school for Deaf providing meals for students at Smith’s and James E. Little Theater entrance. Monday thru Friday 9:00 - 11:00 am. Two locations: NMSD's James A. Little Theater Entrance & Smith's Grocery store on Cerrillos Road. Click here.NM Food Systems Resilience Group Asset Mapping

are trying to gauge the need for assistance in the communities throughout the County. It would help tremendously if you could take a moment to respond to the following survey. For more information contact Lucy Foma, lfoma@santafecountynm.govArt Prizes and WorkshopVital Spaces

invites people to reinterpret art in New Mexico collections. Five randomly selected $200 prizes each week throughout May. Top three submissions will each receive $300. Reach out to contact@vitalspaces.org for more information.The Institute of American Indian Arts and the IDRS Acorn Project

is hosting a free live online course for artists and craftsmen who are interested in learning how to sell their goods through the world’s largest marketplace for handcrafted items. Register here.Pledge Your Check for EquityPledge your stimulus check campaign:

Mutualista's team consists of many undocumented folks and their families, who like so many families in our community, do not qualify for unemployment or other public benefits, including the stimulus because they don't have work papers.



If you are still working or have some economic security right now, please take this concrete step toward equity and economic justice by redistributing wealth and joining the #sharemycheck campaign.Homeless In New Mexico: It’s Hard to Stay Home When You Don’t Have OneWhile it is hard to get an exact count on how many New Mexicans have no home to shelter in during the pandemic, we can say that the numbers will no doubt increase and that the resources to assist will decrease. As the public health and economic crisis continue, New Mexican families will become more vulnerable to financial hardship. A recent update New Mexico's homeless shelters found that none of the shelters in NM, except in Albuquerque, are accepting new residents.

The best response is to prevent homelessness from happening. There are new protections in place for those who have lost income due to the COVID-19 emergency. The NM Coalition to End Homelessness has handouts that explain your rights to stay in your home and to keep your utilities on during this time.

For those who are currently experiencing homelessness, the situation is much more threatening. The City of Albuquerque's Westside Emergency Housing Center remains open and has been adapted to provide physical distancing for all residents and isolation areas for those with COVID-19 symptoms. But with most shelters no longer accepting new residents, several cities, including Santa Fe and Albuquerque, have begun to offer housing in hotel and motel rooms. This is expensive, and these are usually reserved for those who are vulnerable or with COVID-19 symptoms.

The NM Coalition to End Homelessness is working with other shelters to place vulnerable persons in motel or hotel rooms, using a small grant from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. New Mexico is also expecting approximately $4 million in federal funds for homeless services arriving in mid-May.

For right now, Hank Hughes, Executive Director of the NM Coalition to End Homelessness, encourages New Mexicans who want to help to donate to their local shelters, either directly to the shelters or through the Coalition website. For a list of shelters and services in your area, enter your location in this search.

Learn More

Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save LivesCOVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remind us that if we follow a few rules all the time, we can help keep ourselves, our friends and family, and our community safe. Check out this flyer on How to Protect Yourself and Others.

In addition to protecting yourself and others, you may need help with resources! If this is true for you, everyone can access SHARE New Mexico’s comprehensive online resource directory. It’s free to use and made for you! Please check out SHARE New Mexico’s COVID-19 resource page.Share NM COVID-19 Resources Domestic Violence Shelters are Open and NeededA recent check of NM’s domestic violence shelters confirms that they are open throughout the state, although some are cutting capacity to allow for physical distancing. Unfortunately, domestic violence has spiked during the COVID-19 emergency. “This is a trend [shelters have] been seeing around the country, and around the world,” Albuquerque District Attorney Raúl Torrez, said. “… The thing that concerns us the most is we have victims that are either unable to report the crime or if they’re able to report the crime, feel like they’re going to be trapped with their offender.”

Claudia Medina, executive director of Enlace Comunitario, said for the women her organization serves, mostly undocumented immigrants, this is an especially trying time. “They don’t qualify for the stimulus package, they don’t get unemployment, so those things compound the daily stressors,” Medina said. “They don’t speak English, so navigating the information about COVID-19 is hard … They really, really are in a tough situation.”

For a list of domestic violence services and shelters near you, enter your location in this search.Domestic Violence Resources Finding FoodAs we know, pantries and food programs serving those in need are also closing or restricting access to food. The food situation is particularly difficult for children and families who were depending on school meals and weekend food programs. School districts are working hard to set up alternative sites for families to pick up food. The NM Out-of-School Time Network is updating meal sites for each school district.Find Food Resources Food Emergency Call to ActionHelp spread the message! Calling New Mexicans to help with COVID-19, Food, Hunger, and Water Relief

STEP 1: Copy and paste the Food and Hunger Call-to-Action Text into an email.

STEP 2: Embed the Volunteer, Donate, Contribute, and Help Infographic (as seen on the left of this webpage) into your email. Download it in either a JPEG or PDF.

STEP 3: Send it to friends and family who want to help with food, hunger and water relief efforts!

Learn More New Mexico First to Help with Food, Water, and Hunger Relief EffortsNew Mexico First is pleased to address food, water, and hunger COVID-19 relief efforts by facilitating weekly team meetings meant to help coordinate efforts to address relief issues. We meet to exchange information, identify opportunities for collaboration, reinforce systems that are in place and emerging from the State’s emergency response efforts, and connect local problem-solvers and hunger and water relief providers to one another. We are also coordinating specialized action teams that address communication, policy, food system issues, and funding. Please note: Foremost, the State of New Mexico is responsible for coordinating resources around food, water, and hunger and fair distribution of personal protective needs with front-line relief providers. This work group is NOT intended to duplicate government emergency response efforts.

Check out the New Mexico First Food, Water and Hunger Relief Efforts Website.

The work group includes policymakers, the emergency food sector, farmers, ranchers, resilient agriculture advocates, faith communities, anti-hunger and anti-poverty advocates, human rights advocates, health providers and advocates, local food system advocates, researchers, philanthropy, and more.

If you would like to help the COVID-19 food and water emergency efforts by joining any action team, please email Melanie Eastwood at melanie@nmfirst.org.Learn More Democracy at its best!Update Voter Registration!

If you are planning to vote in the 2020 Primary Election, you must be registered with a major political party (Democratic, Republican, Libertarian) before May 5, 2020. Update your voter registration today in just a few minutes.

Stay Home, Vote Absentee!

Absentee voting begins on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, for the Primary Election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 28. Go to NMVote, which contains the absentee ballot portal.Update Registration & Vote Absentee Census 2020!Every person in New Mexico needs to get counted to protect federal funding for healthcare, schools, roads, education, and more! Find out what New Mexico is doing to ensure a full count. And make sure you and your family are counted! It’s easy. It’s online. It’s important!Complete the Census A Tip for Staying Engaged: Get CuriousIn all relationships, there is the potential for conflict. What we do to address conflict determines if relationships are strengthened, weakened, or destroyed. One of the most useful ways to approach conflict in order to build relationships is to remain curious. Curiosity implies a joy in not knowing and an openness to learning.

While it is true that there are things that we don’t know that present a threat (and there is no joy in a threat), a curious mind allows us to be flexible and avoid rigid thinking. A supple mind allows us to invite other perspectives, values, and ways of approaching problem definition and problem-solving. It is this flexibility which allows us to grow in stressful and conflicted times.

Simple but useful questions that we can ask ourselves and others in times of stress to strengthen relationships include:

What is that person/group seeing that I don’t understand?

What has that person/group experienced that is informing their approach to this situation?

How might our different experiences/beliefs be contributing to this conflict?

What strengths and assets might we find together given our diverse perspectives?

It is important to stay engaged. Help us. At this time, it’s more important than ever that we stay engaged with each other and have access to accurate information. Each week we share news and offer a tip or two, and we invite you to share your tips with us! We would love to hear how your community is building connections and wellness! Email us at info@nmfirst.org or call us at 505-225-2140.