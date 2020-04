National Hispanic Cultural Center Deputy Director Alberto Cuessy speaks with KSFR's MK Mendoza about the series of virtual concerts they have lined up entitled "Our Fair New Mexico" to help New Mexicans come together to fight the social isolation resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For more information, see links below:

http://www.newmexicoculture.org/release/1138/39

http://www.nhccnm.org/

Facebook link to find out more about virtual concerts:

https://www.facebook.com/NMFRHM/posts/10156558463056618