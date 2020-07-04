Upstart Crows Led by Santa Fe Youth Director Takes on Macbeth During Pandemic to Sold Out Crowd

Local Santa Fe Youth Shakespearean Actor Liam Mitchell makes his directorial debut in the middle of Covid-19 while taking on Macbeth. The show is now sold out and planning to create a film production for all audience members who didn't get to see the live theatrical performance. Tune in to hear more about their process and why they chose this Shakespearean play now as Upstart Crow's Liam Mitchell and Caryl Farkas join KSFR's MK Mendoza.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Upstart_Crows_in_Covid_07012020_mixdown.mp3

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/