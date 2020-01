With the upcoming 2020 Legislative Session, Viante New Mexico asks: are elected officials meeting the expectations of their constituents? The Albuquerque-based non-profit New Mexico has crafted a unique, nonpartisan scorecard to determine just that. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke recently with Rhiannon Samuel, Executive Director of Viante New Mexico to find out the answer.

https://viantenm.org