An Update from NOW and Weekend Happenings Around Town

Wake Up Call Segment Host and Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Santa Fe NOW Chapter representatives, President Janet Williams and Film Committee Chair Dana Middleton about their upcoming film series, bill and related events surrounding what's happening for women this legislative session. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge joins in as they all share a list of announcements for what's happening around town for this weekend and what to do!

For more information on the NOW Film Series, see link below:

https://www.ccasantafe.org/upcoming-films/2220-varda-by-agnes