Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza speaks with President of NOW, Janet Williams and Film Committee Chair Dana Middleton about their upcoming film, "Maiden" as well getting an update on the latest from the gender issues NOW is focusing on.

See link for more information below:

https://www.nowsantafe.org/

More about their film, see below:

https://www.ccasantafe.org/events/2028-maiden