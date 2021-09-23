Upcoming Flu Season Could Be Severe: Get a Shot, Wear a Mask

For many people, one of the rites of fall is getting the flu shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the upcoming flu season could arrive early and be more severe. That’s because last time around, we had an unusually mild flu season likely due to COVID-19 mitigation measures like face masks, hand washing, and physical distancing. As a result, population immunity against the flu is now much lower.

So what precautions should we take?

KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper talked with Dr. Malcom Purdy, the Lovelace Health system’s flu and COVID-19 vaccine expert, to find out more.

***

