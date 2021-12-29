Unvaccinated employees file lawsuit against Sandia National Laboratories over vaccine mandate

A group of unvaccinated former and current employees that are expected to be terminated soon have filed a lawsuit against Sandia National Laboratories over the current COVID-19 vaccine mandate in an effort to keep their jobs.

These employees refused to take the vaccine after President Joe Biden issued an executive order that requires federal agencies and contractors, like Sandia, to comply with all guidance issued by the Safer Federal Worker Task Force. That includes a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The case was filed in a federal court in Amarillo, Texas last week. The lawsuit says Texas court has jurisdiction over the case due in part to Pantex National Labs being located in Amarillo. That particular lab is home to the Weapons Evaluation Test Laboratory, which is operated by Sandia.

Ana Garner is the attorney representing the Sandia workers, and told the Albuquerque Journal she expects to ultimately be representing 200 employees total.

The bulk of the employees Garner will be representing are a part of the SNL Workforce Freedom Alliance, which was formed on social media.

The complaint filed by the plaintiffs is seeking an injunction in order to keep their jobs and contends that COVID not as dangerous as health authorities and experts have reported. They also state that the vaccine is far more dangerous than the disease.