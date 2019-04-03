Vaping is what happens when consumers inhale and exhale electronically produced vapor which contains nicotine, but not tobacco. The delivery devices are typically shaped like cigarettes, pens or even flash drives. Are these devices a high-tech alternative to tobacco smoking? Or do e-cigarettes bring their own set of health and safety concerns with them? Consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks to University of New Mexico health expert Dr. Sidhu to find out more about the health impacts of vaping, especially on teens.

UNM Health Expert Warns about Teen Vaping