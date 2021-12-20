UNM Athletics announce three new entry requirements for The Pit

The University of New Mexico’s Athletics Department announced three new entry requirements for fans to attend future events at The Pit.

Beginning Tuesday, December 28, fans will either have to provide proof of vaccination status, which UNM classifies as having two shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of Johnson and Johnson or AstraZeneca for international fans, with the last shot of record having been received at least two weeks prior to date of entry.

The second entry method will be producing a negative COVID test prior to the event. A PCR test must be performed within 72 hours and an antigen test within 24 hours.

The third and final way of entry is for fans that are under the age of 12, those under that age requirement will be allowed to enter The Pit without proof of vaccination.

According to a press release on UNM’s athletics website, this move comes in response to “the increased health risks posed by the surging COVID-19 numbers and emerging threat of the Omicron variant.”

UNM is also continuing to ask fans to wear their masks inside The Pit.

This policy will remain in place through the end of January 2022, at which time it will be reassessed.

The Pit will open its doors 90 minutes prior to tip-off, 30 minutes earlier than normal to allow fans to complete this extra step of admittance.