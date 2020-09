Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with veteran journalist Andrew Gumbel about his new book, profiling Georgia State University and how it's gone from being at the bottom of the rung to the top of its game, all while utilizing Big Data in a positive way.

For more information, see links below:

https://www.amazon.com/Andrew-Gumbel/e/B001K8JYVW%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share

http://www.andrewgumbel.com/

https://www.gsu.edu/