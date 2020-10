Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with two powerhouse authors bringing light to the adoption experience from both sides of the experience, the adopted child and the adoptive parent, and in both fiction and non-fiction. Don't miss what these two riveting writers Elaine Pinkerton and Jessica O'Dwyer have to say about such an important life-changing topic.

Excerpts from The Goodbye Baby

Full Interview:

For more information, see links below:

http://elainepinkerton.wordpress.com

http://jessicaodwyer.com