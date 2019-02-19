True Kids 1 Ushers In New Generation of Digital Citizens: Youth Creating Community

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza interviews founder and director of True Kids1, Rosey Hayett. True Kids1 is a Taos-based non-profit created to give youth skills and opportunities to express themselves through radio and video production while promoting digital citizenship. They're using media to not just express themselves but reach out and build relationships within the larger community. From being involved in professional mentoring programs to reporting and news coverage of their own, these kids are garnering a significant voice in New Mexico. In fact, some have even gone on to develop their own broadcasts, such as "We The People" by Madison Davisinger where she interviewed not only Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales and Secretary of Education Karen Trujillo, but has also garnerned interviews with our new incoming Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham! Their new school initiative involves full year media production/digital citizenship classes in 18 classrooms in six Taos area schools, K-12. And Senate Bill 103 has been introduced to seek greater funding to expand the program statewide which has been co-sponsored by Senator Carlos Cisneros and Representative Bobby Gonzales. If you want to help support this effort, you don't want to miss this interview, as True Kids1 ushers in the next generation of digitally saavy and democratically responsible citizens. True Kids 1 is an official partner of UNM-Taos Digital Media Arts, as well as the Media Education Lab at Columbia College, and George R.R. Martin’s Stagecoach Foundation. Their shows air weekly on KNCE, Taos 93.5FM and bi-weekly Wednesday evenings at 7pm, right here on KSFR! Don't miss them!

Listen to the Interview

For more information, see link below:

https://www.facebook.com/truekids1/