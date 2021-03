KSFR's True Kids 1 Program will be taking on the issues presented in the documentary "The Social Dilemma" where they discuss the negative impacts of social media on society. Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Team Leader on the Project Justis Daniels Bezou about his role and why they decided to take on this very important topic and the kind of vital and transformative community conversations and solutions they are developing from this endeavor.

For more information, see link below:

https://truekids1.org/