Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with renowned children's author, Joy Berry about the joint effort between True Kids 1, Moving Arts Espanola and Kids for Global Peace to teach kids about their own set of human rights. They'll be hosting their own town hall meeting on the subject in Taos, NM. They are also planning more upcoming events of the same nature.

See link below for more information: https://www.facebook.com/truekids1/