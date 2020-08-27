Trinity: World’s First Nuclear Accident?

This year is the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Test in southern New Mexico. It was the first detonation of a nuclear device –the unleashing of the unholy might of the tiny atom.

In the second in a series of reports marking the anniversary, reporter Dennis Carroll talks with two nuclear scientists intimately familiar with the test – now considered by some to be the world’s first nuclear accident whose first victims may have been dozens of infants. Next in the series: Downwinders’ quest for redress and justice, and possibly revisionist history in the making.