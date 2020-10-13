Trinity At 75, Part III

© 2020 Dennis Carroll

In the last in a series of stories marking the 75th anniversary of the Trinity Test this year, reporter Dennis Carroll looks at the first study of possible health effects on New Mexicans caused by that first nuclear detonation.

In a bit of irony, Carroll shares criticism of the National Cancer Institute report from advocates who were alive on that mid-summer day in 1945--and their descendants. And, he also reports on efforts to ensure that Trinity’s downwinders no longer remain left-out of the history books.