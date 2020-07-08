Transmitter and Antenna Upgrades To Increase Reliability

We are currently working on major upgrades to our transmitter and antenna on Pajarito Mountain to improve the quality and reliability of our signal. The work will take a few weeks, and during the transition we’ll be broadcasting from our backup transmitter. During that time our signal strength will be temporarily weakened, and some listeners will only be able to hear us at KSFR dot org. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to serving you at full strength as soon as possible.