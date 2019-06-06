Transgender Children: The Potential Dangers of Transitioning Too Young

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with mental health expert Lisa Marchiano about the transgender movement among our youth. They examine the complexities involved in making lifelong decisions at such young ages that could have long lasting and irreversible health effects among young brains and bodies. It begs the question for greater tolerance among peers and within society so children don't feel pressured into needing to change anything about themselves but rather being accepted as they are without the interference of financial and industy influences and agendas.