Tracking House Joint Resolution Bill One - Arguments For and Against

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge tracks the movement of House Joint Resolution One—a proposed New Mexico Constitutional Amendment—has become an annual measure considered at the Roundhouse. He brings you both sides. Sponsors Albuquerque Democrat Representatives Antonio “Moe” Maestas and Javier Martinez have sponsored it for six years now. The measure would ask New Mexico voters to amend the New Mexico Constitution to provide an additional one-percent annual distribution from the Land Grant Permanent Fund. The proposed amendment stipulates the amount of the additional distribution coming from the permanent school fund is to be earmarked for early childhood educational services.