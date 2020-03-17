Today's Count on COVID-19, Vital Community Resources, Hotlines, Links to Stay Updated

Today's count on the number of COVID-19 cases is 21 as of March 17, 2020

Hotline Numbers:

Health-Related Questions: NMDOH COVID-19 hotline 1-855-600-3453

Non-Health Related Questions or Concerns: 833-551-0518

Senior Food Hotline: 1-800-432-2080

Please see below for a list of important links to find out more information on everything from the Governor’s Executive Orders and government resources, to where things stand in terms of our public school systems including meal sites and childcare resources, a senior meal hotline as well as links to answer questions about employment issues across the state and other government and community updates.

Important Websites with Updates on COVID-19:

GOVERNMENT

Governor's Executive Orders

https://www.governor.state.nm.us/about-the-governor/executive-orders/

NM Department of Health's Webpage Dedicated to COVID-19

http://cv.nmhealth.org.

Center for Disease Control

https://www.cdc.gov/

Non-Health Related Questions

http://newmexico.gov

Isolation is the most important strategy for containing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19​. New Mexicans who detect symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing. While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, we need to prioritize testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath. New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information. The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org. The website reflects the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in New Mexico - 17 as of Sunday afternoon.

EDUCATION AND FAMILY/CHILD RESOURCES

Santa Fe Public School System

https://www.sfps.info/

Available List of Meal Sites for Students During COVID-19

https://nmost.org/fighting-hunger-through-ost

Resources for Families and Childcare Providers

http://www.newmexicokids.org/coronavirus/

EMPLOYMENT

Department of Workforce Solutions

https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/

