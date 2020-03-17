Today's Count on COVID-19, Important Links and Hotline Numbers to Stay Updated on COVID-19

Please see below for a list of important hotline numbers and important links to find out more information on everything from the Governor's Executive Orders, to where things stand in terms of our public school systems including meal sites, a senior meal hotline as well as website to answer questions about employment issues across the state.

Isolation is the most important strategy for containing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19​. New Mexicans who detect symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing. While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, we need to prioritize testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath. New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information. The state Department of Health is updating its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable here: cv.nmhealth.org. The website reflects the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in New Mexico - 17 as of Sunday afternoon.