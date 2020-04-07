Today's Count and Latest Updates

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

11 new cases in McKinley County

24 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 109 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

Today’s announced cases include additional positive tests from the La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque, where as of today, 24 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases at San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, both in Sandoval County, where community spread has been identified. State health officials are working with tribal officials to contain the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to those who have tested positive. NMDOH has conducted extensive testing in both pueblos, where the current numbers of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are:

San Felipe Pueblo: 52

Zia Pueblo: 31

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19. That case is:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who died Monday, April 6. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 13. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 794 positive tests for COVID-19. The case numbers reported Monday, April 6, included one duplicate in Bernalillo County. The error has been corrected and is reflected in today’s total COVID-19 New Mexico cases: Bernalillo County: 307Catron County: 1Chaves County: 15Cibola County: 15Curry County: 8Doña Ana County: 35Eddy County: 4Grant County: 4Lea County: 2Lincoln County: 1Los Alamos County: 2McKinley County: 55Otero County: 3Rio Arriba County: 6Roosevelt County: 1Sandoval County: 128San Juan County: 107San Miguel County: 1Santa Fe County: 66Socorro County: 5Taos County: 14Torrance County: 7Valencia County: 7 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. As of today, there are 51 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of today, there are 171 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19. The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.