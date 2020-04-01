Today's Count and Latest Update

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 35 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and one case previously reported as positive in San Juan County but it was negative.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

The case is:

​A male in his 40s in Bernalillo County who died Sunday, March 29. The individual was found unresponsive at home, test results for COVID-19 came back positive today. He had an underlying medical condition.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now five.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 315 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 129

Chaves County: 10

Cibola County: 2

Curry County: 3

Doña Ana County: 18

Eddy County: 4

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 16

Rio Arriba County: 4

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 29

San Juan County: 32

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 42

Socorro County: 3

Taos County: 11

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 5

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 24 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 26 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has detected community spread and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, testing must be prioritized for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or​throat do not indicate a need for testing.​

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.

