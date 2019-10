The National Safety Council reports that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. KSFR consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with University of New Mexico pediatrician Dr. Joe Loring to get tips on how to have a safe Halloween. Listen in for advice to kids, parents, drivers and homeowners.

An interview with University of New Mexico pediatrician Dr. Joe Loring on safety hazards and solutions on Halloween.