The 2021 winter holidays have arrived just as COVID-19 cases are spiking across the U.S. So what can we do to minimize the risks of getting together with friends and family? For answers, KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper turned to Dr. Elizabeth Fix, pediatrician and internal medicine doctor, at Presbyterian Medical Group in Santa Fe, NM.

A discussion of how to make winter holiday celebrations safer during COVID-19.

A related story may be found at:

https://www.ksfr.org/post/it-safe-fly-holiday-season