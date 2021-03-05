Tips on Buying a Trouble-Free Car

Each year the global consumer research company J.D. Power ranks new cars based on which brands and models demonstrate the least number of prolems after 90 days of ownership. So which cars came out on top in the most recent study? The answers might surprise you with Dodge and Chevrolet leading the way. Find out the primary cause of customer dissatisfaction with their new cars. Consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper discusses new car blues with a top automotive expert. To get more details, go to: https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2020-initial-quality-study-iqs

Dave Sargent, VP of automotive quality at J.D. Power, talks with KSFR consumer reporter Mary Lou Cooper about trouble-free new cars.