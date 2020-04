Santa Fe Youthworks Executive Director and Founder Melynn Schuyler, Culinary Director and SF Youthworks Alum Jackie Gibbs and Kitchen Manager and current SF Youthworks Participant Rebecca Ramos talk about providing over 5,000 meals to our local communities during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They also talk about how their own ability to overcome previous times of personal struggle only strenghens and motivates their efforts now.

For more information on Santa Fe Youthworks, see link below: 

https://www.santafeyouthworks.org/