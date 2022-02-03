Thirteen years later, investigators still searching for West Mesa killer

It’s been thirteen years since the remains of 11 women and an unborn child were discovered buried in unmarked graves in Albuquerque’s West Mesa.

In a press conference Wednesday, investigators say they haven’t given up hope that they will find the killer.

In a report by the Albuquerque Journal, Liz Thomson, a former homicide sergeant who retired from the Albuquerque Police Department said they have received over a thousand tips in this case, and interviewed hundreds of people and identified a number of people of interest.

Thomson said the keller preyed on vulnerable women and may have previously attacked someone without killing them, then over time, it escalated to murder and burying the bodies to cover up evidence.

Two suspects law enforcement publicly identified as suspects were Lorenzo Montoya and Joseph Blea.

Montoya was killed in 2006 after strangling and killing an escort he had invited into his trailer.

While trying to dispose of her body, he was shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Blea is currently serving a 90-year sentence for sexual assaults unrelated to the West Mesa case.