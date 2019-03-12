Teen Violence and Domestic Abuse Hotline Expands Reach in Native Community

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Mallory Black, Communications Director for the StrongHearts Native Helpline which is announcing the expansion of its operating hours to better serve Native Americans impacted by domestic violence. The Native-centered helpline is increasing operating hours in response to the need for culturally-based support for victims of violence in Indian Country and Alaska

On its second year anniversary, the StrongHearts Native Helpline (1-844-7NATIVE) will be available now from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, seven days a week, in order to better serve those impacted by domestic violence and dating violence in tribal communities across the U.S. Callers reaching out after hours have the option to connect with the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-SAFE) by selecting option 1. To date, the helpline has received more than 2,100 from victims, survivors, concerned family members and friends, service providers and more, helping to close a gap in culturally-appropriate resources for those facing abuse.

Domestic violence remains a severe issue in tribal communities, where half of Native American women and a third of Native men have experienced physical abuse by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to a study by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ). The study also found for those who had experienced violence, more than a third of Native women and more than one in six Native men were unable to access the services they needed, such as shelters, legal advocacy and medical services.

About the StrongHearts Native Helpline

Created by and for American Indians and Alaska Natives across the United States, the StrongHearts Native Helpline (1-844-7NATIVE, or 1-844-762-8483), a project of the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Program, is a free, culturally-appropriate and confidential service dedicated to serving Native Americans affected by domestic violence and dating violence. By dialing 1-844-762-8483, anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, seven days a week, callers can connect for free, one-on-one, with knowledgeable StrongHearts advocates who can provide peer-to-peer support and referrals to resources to help callers find safety and healing. After hours callers have the option to connect with the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1−800−799−SAFE) or call back the next business day. Learn more about the StrongHearts Native Helpline at www.strongheartshelpline.org.