Teatro Paraguas Re-envisions Theatre During Pandemic with Red Bike Video Presentation

Teatro Paraguas Board Member, Actor, Director and Producer Juliet Salazar joins KSFR's MK Mendoza to talk about what it has been like to deal with producing theatre during a pandemic. Their answer: Red Bike. Their upcoming production that creatively fuses theatre and video production. You don't want to miss what sounds like an exciting new adventure for the theatre and only greater heights to reach. VP Argos MacCallum also weighs in on their new genre and exciting upcoming productions coming our way.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/ksfrnews/MONO_Teatro_Paraguas_FINAL_COVID_06232020.mp3

Watch trailer below:

For more information, see link below:

http://www.teatroparaguas.org/home