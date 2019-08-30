Teatro Paraguas Presents Two Literary Icons in Timeless Multi-Media Poetic Performance

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Teatro Paraguas Vice President Argos MacCallum and Director Daniel Bohnhorst who are presenting Word Over All: Walt Whitman and Pablo Neruda, a celebration of the poetry and prose of two of history's most beloved poets, opening on August 30, 2019 for seven performances at Teatro Paraguas Studio in Santa Fe and is back by popular demand showing this weekend. Word Over All: Walt Whitman and Pablo Neruda starts August 30 - September 8, 2019 at 7:30pm and 2pm on Sunday.

For more information, see link below:

http://www.teatroparaguas.org/word-over-all-walt-whitman-and-pablo-neruda-2019