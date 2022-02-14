Suspect believed to have stabbed 11 people Sunday taken into custody

A man who is believed to be responsible for stabbing as many as 11 people in 7 different locations stretching from downtown Albuquerque to the Southeast Heights has been arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD).

According to a press release from APD, officers in the Valley Area Command initially responded at 11:15am to report a stabbing in the area of Central Ave. and 5th St N.W.

The offender was reported to be riding a small BMX bike and armed with a large knife.

An hour later, officers received a call from a victim who had been stabbed in the arm by an offender on a bike in the area of Central Ave. and Yale Ave. S.E.

Then around 1:00pm, police received a call about a male who was stabbed on the sidewalk in front of the Sundowner Apartments at 6101 Central Ave. N.E. At 1:54pm, APD got a call about a man who was stabbed in the neck in the area of Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St.

Another call came in at 2:00pm about an offender attempting to stab customers at the Circle-K located near Central.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and the offender had reportedly fled northbound on Wyoming.

At this same time in the area of Central and Vermont, police received another call about a stabbing.

Another victim was stabbed by an offender on a bike near Wyoming Blvd. and Domingo Rd. N.E outside of a restaurant.

All of the victims were transported to several hospitals, all are reported to be in stable condition.

Two of the victims are critical, but stable, and some have been treated and released from the hospital.

The offender has been booked into jail.