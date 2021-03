Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Co-Author Stephanie Thornton Plymale of the book, "American Daughter: A Memoir of Intergenerational Trauma, a Mother’s Dark Secrets, and a Daughter’s Quest for Redemption" is a tale of both a life lived as an American Nightmare and an American Dream that has roots going back to the very inception of this country.

https://shop.collectedworksbookstore.com/search/site/american%20daughter

https://american-daughter.com/