City and statewide restrictions tighten amidst COVID-19. KSFR's MK Mendoza reviews those mandated by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber as well as provides excerpts from Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's latest press conference covering additional restrictions on retail outlet's occupancy, hand-washing availability and supplies, to added enforcement by state police to additional guidelines for nursing homes.
Statewide and Citywide Restrictions Tighten Amidst Looming Surge of COVID-19 Pandemic
By MK Mendoza • 2 hours ago