State elected officials could receive pay increases if proposal is approved

Statewide elected officials could be getting a pay bump this coming legislative session if proved by the Legislative Finance Committee.

In a report by the Santa Fe New Mexican, officials would receive five-figure increases. Members of the Public Regulation Commission would be the beneficiaries of the largest pay jump, from $90,000 annually to $140,000.

The proposed increase comes in response to voters approving a constitutional amendment that changed the panel from an elected five-member commission to an appointed three member commission.

Also under this proposal would be an increase to the governor’s salary, from $110,000 to $150,000.

The lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer would also see their annual salaries increase, from $85,000 to $115,000.

The salary of the attorney general would also increase from $95,000 to $125,000 annually, and the commissioner of public lands would jump to $125,000 from the current salary of $90,000.

In an interview with the New Mexican, Connor Jorgensen, a committee analyst said “generally speaking, we’re going to be sticking around the middle of the pack (nationally) in terms of pay if the provisions of this bill were to be implemented.”

According to Jorgensen, the proposal would cost $320,000 annually.

Senator Pat Woods, R-Broadview told the New Mexican that he had “a little problem” with the proposed salary increases.

“We’re not having any trouble having people run these offices,” Woods said. “We’re having trouble keeping state employees because nobody wants to be there - they can get better jobs elsewhere.”

Woods went on to say “abundance of candidates” are running for these state elected positions.