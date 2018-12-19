Special Two-Part Series - "Why Patriarchy Persists" - Part One

For more information on the books see the link below.

Jordan Peterson says patriarchy does not exist. This two-part Wake Up Call series speakes with leading feminist authors Carol Gilligan and Naomi Snider on why that statement is in and of itself evidence that it definitely does. They're finally getting to the bottom of why it not only exists, but persists and how both genders can unite to overcome it. Part One looks at the psychological underpinnings.

For more information on the books see the link below:

.https://books.google.com/books/about/Why_Does_Patriarchy_Persist.html?id=CrFyDwAAQBAJ&printsec=frontcover&source=kp_read_button