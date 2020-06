Montana Author and Permaculture expert Paul Wheaton is offering free copies of Building A Better World in Your Backyard to KSFR listeners. Producer Carly Newfeld’s lively interview with Wheaton airs on KSFR’s The Last Word on Thursday, June 25th at 6:00. To claim a copy of Building a Better World, email paul@richsoil.com and specify whether you would like an ebook or an audio version.